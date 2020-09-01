Morris Stanley Montague
Battle Creek / Marshall - Morris Stanley Montague, 92 of Battle Creek and formerly of Marshall, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Morris was born to Clark and Myrtle (Bullock) Montague on May 14, 1928 in Cass City, Michigan. Morris grew up in the Thumb area and was a 1945 graduate of Cass City High School. He attended Detroit Bible College and had a lifelong journey sharing with others about the Jesus he knew and loved. Morris was in sales most of his working career selling hardware, Fuller-Brushes, insurance, automobiles and recreation vehicles. He owned and operated Montague Motors and Montague RV along with his wife Molly for about 14 years until he retired in 1983.
Morris was united in marriage to Mona Lee "Molly" Goodall on September 10th, 1947. Morris and Molly were married for 71 years when he was preceded in death by Molly on September 30, 2018. Surviving are their five children; Jonathan (Deborah) Montague of St. Cloud, FL, David (Maryanne) Montague of Jackson, Gerald (Darla) Montague of Grand Rapids, Thomas Montague of Marshall, and Karen (Danny) Fox of Chassell; 16 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter and two sisters, Leota Grazanka of San Antonio, FL and Marjorie Rogers of Fairfield, TX. In addition to his wife, Morris was also preceded in death by his parents and two great-grandchildren.
Morris was a member of Calvary Baptist Church since returning from the Edinburg, Texas area where he and Molly served the Lord for 20 years. While in Texas, Morris was active in Alamo Community Church and Rio Grande Bible Institute and facilitated the work of missionaries in Mexico. Prior to Texas, Morris was active in Battle Creek Bible Church. He loved helping other people and had the skills do whatever needed to be done. One of those many skills was as an accomplished woodworker.
Friends will be received 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, where a funeral service to celebrate Morris' life will be officiated by Pastor Tom Townsend 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020. A family only committal and interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In keeping with current Covid-19 safety precautions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Church Christian College Scholarship Program, 1625 Capital Avenue N.E., Battle Creek, MI 49017. Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral and Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
.