Rev Morris W. Vice
Morris Wilburn Vice, age 95, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born July 15, 1924, in Heflin, Alabama, son of Joseph and Effie (Boyd) Vice.
Rev. Vice is survived by his wife of 76 years, Ann; his daughters, Barbara (Thomas) Smith of Battle Creek, Marcia (Dennis) Shump of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and Janet (Don) Gossett of Lorton, Virginia. In addition, he leaves behind seven grandchildren (Doug Holmes, Michael Holmes, Greg Smith, Dan Smith, Jennifer Heifner, Rob Shump and Betsy Johnston) and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Jimmy Vice, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters - Verna Norton, Evelyn (Jean) Lantrip, and Emma Jo Barger; brothers, Pete Vice, Foster Vice, Johnny Vice, and Edmond Vice; daughter, Linda Holmes, son-in-law, Jon Holmes; and great grandson, Ryan Smith.
Before answering the call to serve the Lord, Morris was employed by the Talladega Daily Home Newspaper in Talladega, Alabama and later by the Anniston Star Newspaper, Anniston, Alabama. Rev. Vice pastored three churches in Alabama, New Hope Baptist Church in Cragford, Alabama; East Heflin Baptist Church in Heflin, Alabama, and Chandler Springs Baptist Church in Talladega, Alabama. After his move to Battle Creek, Michigan in 1961, he became pastor at Level Park Community Church where he served for six years. He then served at Fundamental Baptist Church, and retired after serving there for 25 years. After retiring, he and his wife, Ann, returned to Alabama. While there, he served as interim pastor for several churches. In 2005, Morris and Ann returned to Battle Creek, and he served as interim pastor at Family Altar Chapel for six months. During his ministry, he had the opportunity to travel overseas and to Central America where he was active in missions work and helping to build churches. He leaves behind not only his loving family, but many wonderful Christian friends who were very dear to his heart.
The family extends special thanks and appreciation to the staff at Evergreen Senior Care Center that lovingly cared for his needs over the last few years. Also, special thanks to SouthernCare Hospice that provided additional services to support him over the last few months.
A memorial service to celebrate Rev. Vice's life in Christ will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service (269) 965-5145. www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019