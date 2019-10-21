|
|
Rev. Morris Wilburn Vice
Morris Wilburn Vice, 95, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, September 30, 2019. Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Saturday, October 26th from 12:00-1:00 PM with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at Leroy Congregational Cemetery in East Leroy, MI. Memorial donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service (269) 965-5145. www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019