Ceresco - Murray Switzer, age 75, of Ceresco, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. He was born May 21, 1944 in London, Ontario, Canada the son of Everett and Ida Switzer and the step son of George Varga. Murray moved to the United States at a young age to attend school and was proud to become a U.S. Citizen as a teenager. He was involved in law enforcement for over 35 years retiring as the Director of Public Safety for Emmett Township overseeing both police and fire. Prior to that, he served the city of Farmington Police Department and the Farmington Hills Mounted Police. He was a member of the Retired Police Chiefs of Michigan and The National Rifle Association. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and had a love for horses and U of M Football. He was also a longtime blood donor for the American Red Cross who, over his lifetime, donated multiple gallons of blood. Murray was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served as a Stephen Minister. On September 21, 1973 he was married to Donna S. (Bezesky) who preceded him in death on April 2, 2019. He was also preceded by four sisters. Murray is survived by his children: James (Diane) Taylor of White Lake Township, MI and Linda (Kip) Doyle of Melbourne, FL; one granddaughter, his pride and joy: Saundra (Paul) Bird of Melbourne, FL; two great-grandchildren: Andrew and Keegan Bird; brother-in-law: John Michael Bezesky of Onekama, MI and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment to follow at Newton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 9, 2019