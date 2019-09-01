|
Myrtle Marie Evans
Battle Creek - The family of Myrtle Marie (Lane) Evans announces the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend on August 24, 2019. She had been in failing health the past few years.
Myrtle was born December 24, 1932 in Jackson, MI, the daughter of Arnold B. Lane and Helen Hazel (Davis) Lane. She grew up in Parma and graduated from Parma High School in 1951. She married Lloyd F. Evans shortly after high school graduation.
In 1968 she began the journey towards a degree in nursing - a career she worked to retirement and beyond. She graduated with an associated degree in nursing from KCC in 1970, and began work in the ICU. She worked different roles at Community Hospital and Leila Hospital - which later became Battle Creek Health System---mainly working in the ICU and the ED. She was a role model and mentor to many throughout her career, eagerly sharing her wisdom, and was constantly seeking knowledge and expertise. In 1978, she was named Barry/Calhoun County Nurse of the Year. At KCC's 25th anniversary celebration (1981) she was given the Outstanding Alumni Award. She then returned to school and finished a BS degree (1987) from Western Michigan University. She had a gift for nursing and touched the lives of countless people. She found her career very rewarding and gratifying. In 1994, she retired from hospital work, but continued her nursing.
After retirement, she made three missionary trips to Kazakhstan, including one year-long commitment. She hosted and mentored (and grew to love as a daughter) Veronika (Golubeva) Stiles of Karaganda, Kazakstan. At the time Veronika moved to Battle Creek and entered KCC, she was 15 (Myrtle 71), and she obtained a degree while under Myrtle's care. Veronika went on to get her master's degree at U of M and now lives with her husband Derek Stiles in Hudsonville, MI.
During these years of hosting, Myrtle worked part time at KCC as a testing instructor for CNAs. She also worked at Senior Health Partners and spent a year as a volunteer at City LinC Ministries, receiving their Volunteer of the Year award in 2009.
In her post retirement years she also was an evening receptionist for the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service - work she considered a ministry to those suffering in grief.
Myrtle enjoyed writing poetry (gifting many handmade books of her poetry to relatives and friends), gardening, crossword puzzles, traveling, and astounding her children with her knowledge of birds and talent for Scrabble and Jeopardy. She had a passion for bicycling that led her to her first solo bike trip to Ireland (1986). She took many cycling trips in Ireland, and also many cycling trips within the United States. She made lifelong friends everywhere she went.
Myrtle had great faith in the Lord and was a humble servant. She spent time in mission work in a small village in Kazakhstan for the Mission Society for United Methodists. She felt a calling to serve and was eager to go. She was a member of First Wesleyan (now Woodland) Church, where she was a greeter.
Myrtle is survived by daughters Nancy (Kelley) Allen of Battle Creek, MI, and Teresa (William) Walters of Rockton, IL and two sons, William (Kellay Munn) Evans of Battle Creek, and Cary Evans of Kalkaska, MI She is also survived by her sister, Audrey Myers of Bridgman, MI, twelve grandchildren, and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Arnold Jay Lane, and her former husband Lloyd F. Evans.
Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Friday, September 20 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with her cousin Pastor Glen Pettigrove of Kentucky officiating. Burial of cremains will be private in the family plot at Parma Cemetery, Parma, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to Sue's Loving Care, Kalamazoo (the family is so grateful for their exceptional care over the last months of Myrtle's life), or the Calhoun County Animal Shelter or Senior Care Partners PACE of Kalamazoo. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019