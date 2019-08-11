|
|
Mython Leon Parson, Sr.
Battle Creek - Mython Leon Parson, Sr., also known by Mike and Sonny, age 100, of Battle Creek, MI, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek, MI.
He was born May 12, 1919 in Corso, MO the son of Clemon Mython Parson and Mary B. (Carter) Parson.
He married the former Gloria Naomi Wiser on October 18, 1942 in Vandelia, MO; however she preceded him in death on Sept. 19, 2006.
He is survived by his six children:
Five sons: Mython L. (Mary) Parson, Jr. of Fairport, NY;
Rodney E. (Pamela) Parson of Battle Creek, MI;
Keith A. (Carol) Parson of Battle Creek, MI;
Dwaine E. Parson & Martin Kiel of Leesburg, VA:
John (Lynette) Parson of Lorton, VA;
His daughter: Marsha S (Hans J) Parson-Arnold of Battle Creek, MI;
Eleven grandchildren, Kevin Overton, Brian Overton, Frances Parson, Marine Staff Sgt. Courtney Parson-Brooks, Whitney Parson, Evan M. Arnold, Rachel Parson, Kyle & Morgan Parson, Corey & Cheyenne Parson, Aaron C. Parson, and Brandon S. Parson.
Ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gloria died Sept 19, 2006, two daughters: Tracy Parson and Sharon K. Parson, two grandsons: Morris Overton and Michael Van Buskirk, and one sister: Dorothy Alsena Givens.
Mython received his education at the public schools in Missouri. He was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Battle Creek, mostly in the southeast side of Battle Creek from 1970 until 1985. Before that he was a military career man as a Master Sgt. in the Army stationed in Japan, Germany, Oklahoma, Missouri, California, Europe, Asia and Michigan for 28 years.
He attended Second Missionary Baptist Church.. He was an avid sports enthusiast watching football, baseball, tennis, golf and basketball. He was a health conscious man walking his mail route and then exercising after his retirement. He had a habit of not informing his family of where he was going and would get in the car and end up at his Mother's house in Missouri. He had some beautiful cars. He attended regular Master Sergeant Gatherings of his Army buddies in Florida yearly. He was a member of the local National Association of Letter Carriers union.
Visitation will be held at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 where the family will be present from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held August 14, 2019, Wednesday, 12:00 Noon in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Rev. William J. Wyne conducting the services. Burial will follow at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI with military honors. Memorial tributes may be made to: Remember-a-Vet % the Battle Creek Enquirer.
Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019