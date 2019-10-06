|
Nancy J. Sprague
Battle Creek - Died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at The Oaks at NorthPointe Woods. Nancy was born on October 15, 1935, in Battle Creek, the daughter of Dario and Mary (Pessetti) Ughetti. She had been a lifelong resident of the area graduating from St. Philip High School in 1953. She worked as an operator for Bell Telephone before raising her family. On August 17, 1968, she was united in marriage to David L. Sprague who survives. Nancy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Legion of Mary and a volunteer librarian at St. Joseph School. She enjoyed collecting dolls and taking care of others. Surviving is a son, David (Tina) Sprague II and grandchildren, Patrick, Mark, Adam and Luke Sprague; a sister, Darla (Bruce) Milnes; a brother, Carlo (Bobbie) Ughetti; sister-in-law, Laura Miller; 5 nephews, Mike, Steve and Tom Ughetti, Bruce and Jeff Milnes. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held Monday from 2 to 4:00 p.m. and 6 to 8:00 p.m., at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Battle Creek. Memorials may be given to the Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019