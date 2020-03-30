Services
Nancy Jo Payne

Nancy Jo Payne Obituary
Nancy Jo Payne

Battle Creek - Nancy Jo Payne, age 83, of Battle Creek passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at The Reflections. She was born January 24, 1937 in Battle Creek, Michigan the daughter of Harley and Enid (Eddy) Emerson. Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School and one year later, on April 14, 1956 she married Larry L. Payne. She volunteered at school when her children were young, sold Avon for many years, was the bookkeeper for Ocine's Hair Salon and was the secretary for the Farley Memorial Foundation. Nancy also enjoyed ceramics, making Christmas crafts and had an extensive Santa Claus collection. She is survived by her two children: Brenda Payne and Michael (Jodi) Payne both of Battle Creek; three grandchildren: Jesse (Marissa) Payne, Ryan (Kelsey) Payne and Carly (Jason) Vanderford and four great granddaughters: Macy Faith Payne, Olivia Brooke Vanderford, Emersyn Grace Payne and Violet Noel Payne all of Texas; one sister: Barbara Norris of Daytona Beach, Florida and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry on September 16, 2017 and one sister Kathleen Fleming. A Memorial Service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, please leave a message of condolence on her obituary page at www.henryfuneralhome.org or you may make a contribution in her name to The Reflections, 14316 Helmer Road South, Battle Creek, MI 49015. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
