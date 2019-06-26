Services
J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home
811 Finley Dr
Albion, MI 49224
(517) 629-7050
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home
811 Finley Dr
Albion, MI 49224
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home
811 Finley Dr
Albion, MI 49224
Nancy Mohler Obituary


Nancy Kay Mohler age 59 of Albion passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home under the loving care of her family and Great Lakes Caring Hospice. She was born August 21, 1959 in Albion the daughter of Harold and Patsy (Swann) Wilbur and they precede her in death.

Nancy served our country in the United States Army proudly and was honorably discharged after 23 ½ years of service. On October 25, 2008, she was united in marriage to Mark Mohler in Albion and he survives. Nancy loved spending time with her family and her girlfriends; she loved girl's night when they would all get together. She also enjoyed traveling, some of her favorite places were New Orleans, South Dakota, Key West and a yearly trip to Machinac Island.

In addition to her loving husband, Nancy also leaves 3 children: Mark (Robin) Mohler Jr. of Marshall, Michael (Annika) Mohler of Jerry City, OH, Kaylee (Bo) Trisler of Hammond, LA; 2 grandchildren: Verlin Mohler and Abraham Mohler, 2 sisters: Sara (Lewis) McKim and Martha Wilbur and nieces and nephews: Lori, Shannon, Robin, Michael, Patrick, Michaela, Cheyenne, Skylar, Graham and Micah.

Nancy's family will celebrate her life on Friday, June 28, 2019 with visitation beginning at 12PM until the time of service at 1PM at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion.

Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 26, 2019
