Nancy Nystrom


1939 - 2019
Nancy Nystrom Obituary
Nancy Nystrom

Albion - Nancy Nystrom (80) of Albion passed away September 10, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Born in Jackson, Mi. September 2nd 1939. Nancy was a loving mother and caring person, however always spoke her mind. Her family and friends will greatly miss her. She leaves behind son Michael Nystrom of Phoenix, AZ. Sisters Ola Kay Stone and Cathy Stephenson. Brothers Donald Wright and Ron Wright. Many grandchildren and several great grandchild. A host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Dorthy Wright, son Scott Nystrom, brother Jack Wright and daughter in law Robin Nystrom. Services for Nancy will be announced at a later date and burial at King Cemetery.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 23, 2019
