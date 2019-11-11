|
Nancy Yvonne Kreinbrook
Nancy Yvonne Kreinbrook, age 83, of Emmett Township, MI, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility, where she had been a resident since 2015.
She was born April 17, 1936 in Battle Creek, MI the daughter of Herman Ray Moody, Sr. and Vivian Inoe (Black) Moody.
She worked in janitorial maintenance at the Battle Creek Enquirer for 20 years before retiring. Nancy was a lifelong Battle Creek resident and graduated from Battle Creek Central in 1954.
She married Arthur Kreinbrook in Battle Creek in 1954; however he preceded her in death.
Nancy is survived by: her son Robert B. "Bob"(Eva) Sweet of Battle Creek, MI; three daughters: Paula Ambs of Battle Creek, MI; Linda (David) Smith of Union, Ohio; Nancy "Kitty" (Jerry) Bates of Battle Creek, MI; her brother: Richard (Jan) Moody of Battle Creek, MI; her sister: Shirley Hakes of Battle Creek, MI; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In her free time Nancy liked to crochet, work on word search puzzles, lending a helping hand at church, reading, watching television especially Michigan sports -Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and U of M games, she also liked Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur, brother: Herman Moody, Jr. and her sister Jean Snyder.
Visitation will be held at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM with family present. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Pastor Shannon Whaples of Woodland Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Battle Creek, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to: Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 please leave a remembrance or condolences on Nancy's web-page at :
www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019