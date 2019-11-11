Services
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 965-5145
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kreinbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Yvonne Kreinbrook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Yvonne Kreinbrook Obituary
Nancy Yvonne Kreinbrook

Nancy Yvonne Kreinbrook, age 83, of Emmett Township, MI, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility, where she had been a resident since 2015.

She was born April 17, 1936 in Battle Creek, MI the daughter of Herman Ray Moody, Sr. and Vivian Inoe (Black) Moody.

She worked in janitorial maintenance at the Battle Creek Enquirer for 20 years before retiring. Nancy was a lifelong Battle Creek resident and graduated from Battle Creek Central in 1954.

She married Arthur Kreinbrook in Battle Creek in 1954; however he preceded her in death.

Nancy is survived by: her son Robert B. "Bob"(Eva) Sweet of Battle Creek, MI; three daughters: Paula Ambs of Battle Creek, MI; Linda (David) Smith of Union, Ohio; Nancy "Kitty" (Jerry) Bates of Battle Creek, MI; her brother: Richard (Jan) Moody of Battle Creek, MI; her sister: Shirley Hakes of Battle Creek, MI; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In her free time Nancy liked to crochet, work on word search puzzles, lending a helping hand at church, reading, watching television especially Michigan sports -Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and U of M games, she also liked Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur, brother: Herman Moody, Jr. and her sister Jean Snyder.

Visitation will be held at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM with family present. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Pastor Shannon Whaples of Woodland Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Battle Creek, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to: Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 please leave a remembrance or condolences on Nancy's web-page at :

www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -