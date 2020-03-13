|
|
Naoma Rachelle (Williams) Faulk
East Leroy - Naoma Rachelle (Williams) Faulk of East Leroy, MI, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to the late Ronald Williams and the late Rhoda (Bourbeau) Cole on March 5, 1972. A loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and MEME, Naoma was remarkable cook and enjoyed spending time with her family, most especially over the holidays. Naoma loved baking every holiday with her children and grandchildren. For many years leading up to her passing she loved watching, Dog the Bounty Hunter, The First 48, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and most recently Gun Smoke. Naoma was dedicated to her husband, children grandchildren and her animals Savanah, Ace and Bo. Naoma was proceeded in death by her parents Ronald Williams and Rhoda (Bourbeau) Cole, Paternal Grandparents, Irving Williams and Clara (Nicholson) Williams, Maternal Grandparents Norman Bourbeau and Rachel (Harvey) Lakkala, Father and Mother in-law, Lawrence and Patricia Faulk, Sister in-law Kathy Williams and Denise Williams. Naoma is survived by her loving husband Brett Faulk of 16 years, her children Roberta (Brandon) Wright, Charlcie (Ian) Daghuer, Steven (Rosie) Daghuer, Shylyn (Reba) Daghuer, Dalton Williams, Destinee (Randy) Gray, DeLaney (Curtis) Tallent, Rand (Dale) Daghuer, Coltin (CJ) Tuttle, Hali (Dillon) Crandell, and Bryson Faulk. Her grandchildren Kaitlyn, Christopher, Jasmine, Evangelynn, RJ, Kylie, KaiLynn, Gander, Mya, Camdyn, Steven, EmmaLynn, Emmitt, Izayah, Zoe and Jack, two great-grandchildren Railynn and Racheal, siblings Rhonda (Jim) Borazo, Bill Williams, Robert (Virginia) Williams, Rob (Roby) Williams, Ronita Williams and Richard Williams, brother and sister-in laws Robert (Cindy) Faulk, Rodney (Sue) Faulk, and Trisha Faulk. Stepparents Mark Cole and Lucinda Williams and many special cousins, nieces and nephews. Special friends Joseph Tuttle, Steven C. Daghuer, Melissa Cobb and Cindy Gentre. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Behr officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to C.S. Motts Childrens Hospital. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020