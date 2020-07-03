Noel Roger Patenaude
Battle Creek - Noel Roger Patenaude, 66, of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away June 29, 2020.
Born December 25, 1953, he was the son of the late Conrad J. Patenaude and Theresa (Marchand). He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda (Hall) and his daughter Brandy Hulett (Brian) of Raymore Missouri; sisters Rochelle Mika and Elaine Weaver; brothers Conrad J. (Doreen) and Kevin (Kimberly) and many nieces and nephews.
Noel retired after 30 years at General Motors, loved his Corvette Club of Battle Creek and enjoyed sporting events.
Due to current health guidelines, a private funeral service was held for immediate family with a community memorial service planned for a later date.
Noel always loved golfing. He supported a youth program that teaches golf and character education. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to THE FIRST TEE https://firsttee.org/donate
First Tee, 425 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL 32092.