Battle Creek - Norma Jean (Dauber) Easler, 87, of Ceresco went home to be with her Lord and Savior with her family by her side on March 15, 2019 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek. Norma was born September 22, 1931 to Jesse and Pearl (McClish) Dauber in California Corners, MI. She was the youngest of 7 children.



On September 4, 1948, Norma married Burton J. Easler who preceded her in death on February 18, 2015. They were married 66 ½ years and raised three children, Ilene, Dennis and Debbie.



Mrs. Easler was a stay at home mom for most of her early years. She participated in many school activities including Mother's Club when her kids attended Oak Grove School, worked hard to make holidays and birthdays special and always encouraged her children to do their best.



Norma returned to school to complete her high school degree from Battle Creek Central, graduating in 1969 (the same year as her eldest daughter). She enjoyed her school experience so much that she went on to receive her Associate's Degree from Kellogg Community College and a B.A. in accounting from Nazareth College, graduating at the age of 55.



Norma was employed by Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens and Harcourt Brace Jovanovich Insurance of Battle Creek. When H.B.J. relocated to Florida in 1987, she chose to retire and became interested in collecting old tractors, farm machinery, and antiques with her husband, Burt. She also began volunteering in her daughter's elementary classroom and taking care of grandchildren when they were too ill for school.



Burt and Norma belonged to the St. Joe Valley Tractor Club in Jones for many years where they began showing tractors and participating in their flea markets. Norma also enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, attending the sporting events of her grandchildren, collecting hens on the nest glassware and quilting. She often raised a garden and canned a variety of fruits, vegetables and juices. She even canned Burt's deer.



More than anything, Norma cherished her family. She always put their needs/welfare before her own, right up until her last week of life. She always needed an update on who was doing what and when they had last called. Her farewell always held a bid to "watch what you are doing!"



Norma is survived by her daughter, Ilene (Alfred) Watson; her son, Dennis (Doris) Easler; grandchildren Tim (Amy) Easler, Sara (Ryan) Ray, Andy (Shontea) Watson and Greg Easler; great-grandchildren Anthony, Hunter, Trenton, Ryan, Lincoln, Tate and Xavier. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Burton; daughter Deborah Easler; sisters Irene Greenlee, Evelyn Kyser and Verba Fales and brothers, Donald, Glen and Duane Dauber.



Funeral services to celebrate Norma's life will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, officiated by Rev. James S. Codde. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, starting at 11:00 a.m. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence or a . Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.