Norma L. Naas
Battle Creek - Norma L. Naas, age 90 of Battle Creek, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hurley Medical Center in Flint. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to . www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019