Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Naas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma L. Naas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma L. Naas Obituary
Norma L. Naas

Battle Creek - Norma L. Naas, age 90 of Battle Creek, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hurley Medical Center in Flint. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to . www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now