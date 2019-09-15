|
Norman Edward "Norm" Gapske
Battle Creek, MI - Norm passed away on Friday, September 13th, 2019. He was born in Alpena, Michigan on July 31, 1932 to parents, Emil and Alma (Hartman) Gapske. He was preceded in death by one sister at birth, both parents and one sister, Betty Gapske Keen. He is survived by his wife, Barbara L. (Blashill) Gapske, whom he married on July 3, 1958 in Gaylord, Michigan; daughters, Jenny L. Miller of Marshall, Michigan; Kristin L. Gapske (Stephen Meagher) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and son, Karl S. Gapske of Battle Creek, Michigan; one brother, Allen Gapske of Brighton, Michigan; two sisters, Rosalie (Gapske) Bates of Battle Creek and Joyce (Gapske) Quinton of Hamburg, Michigan; three grandsons, Gregory Johnson (Jolene Jenkins), Flynn and Ty Meagher, and one great-granddaughter, Gabrielle Johnson.
Norm graduated from Alpena High School in 1951. He earned his B.S. degree in Marketing from Ferris State University, and his M.A. degree in teaching of vocational and office education from Western Michigan University.
Norm worked in store management for Kroger and National Foods, and then taught high school in Albion, Michigan for 29 years, retiring in 1993. He also was active in adult education. He was proud of being appointed GED test examiner for 32 years.
Norm served his Country honorably and nobly in the United States Army as a Corporal with H/S Company, 973rd Engineering Battalion during the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge in 1954. He also received an honorable discharge from the Michigan Air National Guard in 1965.
Norm's interests were collecting antiques, traveling and shooting pool. He enjoyed traveling in most of the US states and many Canadian provinces. He also enjoyed visiting eight foreign countries. He was an antique dealer for 25 years. Norm was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, the MEA, and the American Legion Post # 54 in Battle Creek, Michigan.
Norm's family will greet friends on Monday, September 16th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. The Graveside Service to celebrate Norm's life will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at Noon in Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI with the Rev. Larry Gorlitz, Pastor of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, officiating. The United States Army Honor Guard and the Fort Custer Honor Guard will also bestow full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Norm's honor may be directed to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 349 Capital Avenue, NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017.
Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Norm may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019