Norman Russell DePew
Battle Creek - Norman Russell DePew, age 89, of Battle Creek passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born May 23, 1930 to Russell and Edith (Flickinger) DePew in Battle Creek. Norman joined the United States Army on January 15, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan and was honorably discharged as a PFC on February 13, 1953 at Ft. Custer, Michigan. On December 3, 1976, he married Lila Vernice Carnell and sadly she preceded him in death on July 16, 2003.
He was an assembler at Clark Equipment in Battle Creek for 32 years, retiring on July 1, 1982. Norman was a member of Custer VFW Post # 7956, Augusta, the Oscar Brady American Legion Post # 298, Battle Creek and he was also a member of Englewood, Florida Eagles Aerie Lodge # 3885. He enjoyed going fishing on Lake Michigan, tending to his vegetable garden and being outdoors. Norman was a fan of NASCAR and country music. He will be fondly remembered as being someone who liked working with wood, on engines and fixing things. Norman especially loved his toy poodle, Rusty.
Norman is survived by his 2 sons; Rick (Kim) DePew of Brooklyn, Michigan and Dave (Rosie) DePew of Plymouth, Michigan, his step-children; Kenneth (Darlene) Stamm of Battle Creek and Linda (Robert) Snyder of Colorado; his 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren and 11 step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lila; his parents and his brothers, Harold, Wayne and Edward DePew.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Ft. Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be directed to . Arrangements have been entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 Capital Ave. SW, Battle Creek, Michigan 49015. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign the online guest book or to leave the family condolences.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020