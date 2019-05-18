|
Norman W. Behrens
Batavia - Age 97, of Batavia, formally of Battle Creek, MI, died peacefully Sat. May 4, 2019 at the New York State Veterans Home @ Batavia. Norman was born February 17, 1922 in Breedsville, MI to the late William H. and Cora B. (Rittenhouse) Behrens, also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret (Spaulding) Behrens.
Norman served honorably during WWII with the Army Air Corp and was always extremely proud to have served his country. He moved to the Western New York area from Michigan where he worked for the Women's League of Battle Creek Michigan prior to his retirement.
Surviving is his loving son, Peter (Barbara) Behrens of Hamlin, NY and their children Mark and Scott Behrens.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service and Full Military Honors for Norman at 11a.m. Friday May 24 at Bath National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife. In lieu of flowers memorials to a .
Please share your words of comfort with Norman's family at www.tomaszewskifh.com or for more information please call Michael at (585)343-7500.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 18, 2019