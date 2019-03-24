Services
Battle Creek - Patricia A. Bulko died on March 19, 2019 at Northpointe Woods Assisted Living in Battle Creek, MI. She was born on December 5, 1936 to Robert and Beulah Berkey.

She met her future husband Joe at a friend's house when she was 13 and he was 16, starting a life-long love affair and 56 years of marriage. She led an extraordinary ordinary life, first as a military spouse and mother of two sons Joe and Rob. After her husband retired from the U.S. Navy, Pat held down many jobs that reflected her curiosity and versatility - ward clerk at Ann Arbor Veteran's Hospital hemodialysis unit, secretary at a law firm, retail sales in Frankenmuth, librarian at Vassar Public Library, Emergency Medical Technician with the Vassar Area Ambulance Service, and private piano teacher.

She expressed her artistic side in her writing, an author of many short stories and over 250 poems, most written in meter and rhyme and one published in the book Faith in Words, A Celebration of Presbyterian Writers. Pat was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Vassar and Battle Creek, MI.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Jr. and survived by two sons Joseph III (Barbara) and Robert (Peggy); three grandsons Matthew, Michael, and John (Jack); and two sisters Delores Carr and Judith Powers.

The family will hold a private memorial service at Fort Custer National Cemetery later in the year. Memorials can be directed to Veterans support organizations. Pat had the gift of hospitality. Wherever she was, there were no strangers. Anyone who met her soon felt like they were at home. Thanks Ma! We'll take it from here.

Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019
