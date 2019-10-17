Services
Battle Creek - Patricia A. Poudrier 77, nurse and life-long resident of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away at home after a brief illness on Sunday, September 22, 2019. In accordance with Patricia's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25th from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with a Memorial Service following at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the or the Humane Society of South Central Michigan, 2500 Watkins Rd, Battle Creek, MI. 49015. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
