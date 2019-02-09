|
Patricia Anne Kintner
Baldwin - Patricia Anne Kintner passed away on February 7, 2019 at MediLodge of Ludington, after a brief illness. Pat was a resident of Baldwin at the time of her passing. She was born on March 28, 1936 the daughter of Frederick and Opal (Spaulding) Aebli in Battle Creek Michigan. Pat graduated from Lakeview High School in 1954. After graduation from high school, Pat continued her education at Albion College majoring in education.
On September 21, 1957, she Married Ted Douglas Kintner at Battle Creek Presbyterian Church. They made their home in Battle Creek until 1989, when upon retirement, they moved to Baldwin, Michigan.
Pat had a long career at Michigan Bell Telephone, which later changed to AT&T. She was a business office manager and retired in December of 1989 after 30 years of service. She was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. In retirement, she was elected Webber Township Clerk. She also worked as a bookkeeper for a local business.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ted Kintner, on July 22, 2018; her parents Frederick and Opal Aebli; brothers Frederick Aebli Jr. and James Robert Aebli. She is survived by her daughter LeAnne Kintner of Conyers Georgia, and sisters in law Betty Aebli and Carol Aebli.
In accordance with Pat's wishes, no service will take place.
The family wishes to thank Don and Linda Eckhoff for their assistance; Ron and Sue Haas for their love and support; Hospice of Michigan and MediLodge of Ludington for their caring hands and loving hearts.
Verdun Funeral Home of Baldwin, MI is assisting the family with the arrangements. Entombment: Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Battle Creek, MI.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019