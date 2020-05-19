|
|
Patricia Darkey
Bellevue - Patricia "Patty/ Pat" (LaPoint) Darkey, 82, of Bellevue, passed away on May 15, 2020.
Patty was born on May 21, 1937 and was married Richard Karl Darkey on Nov. 23, 1956 in Bellevue. Her family is made up of her children, Rick (Mary), Linda, Jerry (Paula), Chuck, and David; two granddaughters, Stacy (Sam) and Karen (Rick); and two great-grandsons Sammy and Joey.
Patty was an active lifelong member of the Bellevue community. She was a member of the Bellevue Rescue Squad, active with the local Boys Scouts, and an election worker. Patty and her husband received Bellevue Citizens of the year in 1979.
Patty enjoyed taking family vacations to Orlando, attending Battle Creek baseball and Kalamazoo K-Wings hockey games, and enjoying a meal at the Riverside Café. She was also an animal lover and always willing to help an animal in need.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date for close family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW or .
Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Road, 269-788-9800, www.baxterfuneral.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 19 to May 24, 2020