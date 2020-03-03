|
Patricia Jean (Sullivan) "Patt" Carr
Battle Creek, MI - Patt, age 81, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, February 29, 2020 at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo, MI.
Patt, the daughter of William and Madalaine (Farleigh) Sullivan, was born in Battle Creek on June 16, 1938; was a 1959 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School and was a lifetime resident. Patt enjoyed being a wife, mother, and grandmother; she enjoyed playing bridge, cooking and baking for friends and family, painting, buying and selling antiques. Above all, she enjoyed serving her Lord Jesus Christ. Patt was active in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She grew up attending the Salvation Army and after she married she became a member of Westlake Presbyterian Church, and later First Presbyterian Church.
Patt was united in marriage to Oliver Ray "Bill" Carr in Battle Creek on April 19, 1958. They celebrated sixty years together. Her husband preceded her in death on May 28, 2018. Surviving are three daughters, Susan C. (Lyle) Liechty of Carmel, IN, Lisa C. Avery and Leslie A. (Gary) Minneman, both of Battle Creek; six grandchildren: Christopher, Caroline, and Claire Liechty; John Carr and Chloe Avery; Annabelle Minneman; her brother, William Bernard (Mildred) Sullivan of Battle Creek. Patt was also preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joyce Buys.
Patt's family will greet friends on Wednesday, March 4th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. The Funeral Service to celebrate Patt's life will be held on Thursday, March 5th at 10:00 am. in the First Presbyterian Church, 111 Capital Avenue, NE, Battle Creek, with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey S. Carlson, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI. Family and friends will continue Patt's life celebration with a time of fellowship and a luncheon at the Battle Creek Country Club immediately following the committal service. Memorial contributions in Patt's honor may be directed to the Salvation Army, 400 Capital Avenue, NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017.
Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Patt may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020