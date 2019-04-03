|
Patricia L. Pajak
Grand Haven - Patricia L. Pajak, age 77 of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at a local care facility. She was born on October 4, 1941 in Jackson, MI to the late Wilfred and Virginia (Turnage) Dunayski, and she married Michael Pajak on March 12, 1988 in Battle Creek. Pat received a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University and went on to become the Deputy Sheriff for 21 years for Calhoun County, before retiring in 2001. She also worked as a dispatcher for Central Dispatch of Battle Creek. Pat enjoyed traveling and also loved walking, hiking, and camping. She could often be found gardening, reading novels, or caring for her cherished pets. Pat will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 31 years, Michael; daughter, Terri Bish; sons, Phil and Don Bish; grandchildren, Steven, Danielle, Shannon, Sarah, Sean, Matthew, Marcia, Ronnie, Brittany; many great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jim. In accordance with her wishes, no services will take place. Memorial Contributions in her memory may be given to the World Wildlife Fund. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Pat's online guestbook.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019