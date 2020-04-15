|
Patricia Mae (Harvey) "Pat" Hansen
Battle Creek, MI - Pat, age 95, died peacefully Tuesday afternoon, April 7, 2020 at her residence with her loving children at her side. Pat, the daughter of Paul E. and Sarah M. (McCarthy) Harvey, was born in Seattle, WA on November 14, 1924.
Patricia married Lt. Howard C. Hansen, a Navy Pilot, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Oakland, CA on August 25, 1946.
As a Naval officer's wife Pat enjoyed living in many duty stations such as the Philippines, Hawaii, Monterey Ca, Sanford Fl, and her favorite, Bermuda for three years. The family moved to Battle Creek in 1964 when Howie retired from the Navy and took an engineering position at Clark Equipment Co.
She was a member of Naval Officers wife's clubs throughout Howie's 22-year Naval career. Pat was a member of the Leila Auxiliary in Battle Creek for 25 years. She enjoyed entertaining and was a lifelong Bridge player. She took up oil painting and painted many lovely seascapes. Howard "Howie" preceded her in death on January 16, 1990. Pat was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ward E. Harvey.
Surviving are daughters, Lucinda Hansen, Julia Hansen Lee and Teresa Hansen Kipp, and her son, Chris Hansen all currently of Battle Creek. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Jennifer Creger of Vancouver, WA; Christian Lee of Charlotte NC; and David Lee of Miamisburg, OH; Ashley Kipp Davis of Battle Creek; Devin Kipp of Fort Mill SC; Hillary Kipp of Lansing MI; Hunter Hansen of Scotts MI; and Brandi Whitehouse of Henderson, NV. Pat also leaves seven great grandchildren.
Due to the Health Crisis, a private, family gathering at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI, has been held. When we can gather safely, the family will hold a memorial for family and friends and a Mass will be said at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Battle Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's honor may be directed to: Animal Rescue Project, 219 Peekstock Dr., Kalamazoo, MI 49001 https://animalrescueproject.org/donate or to any of the many charities responding to the Covid-19 crisis. A nice list of choices can be found at this link: https://www.cbs.com/shows/the-late-show-with-stephen-colbert/news/1009748/charities-helping-with-covid-19-relief-efforts/ or to the .
The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Pat's family.
Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Pat may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020