Patricia Treadwell
Battle Creek - Patricia A. Treadwell, 94, of Battle Creek, died April 13, 2020. Pat was born March 20, 1926 in Cleveland, OH to Harold and Margaret (MacLachlan) Humiston. A life-long resident of Battle Creek, Pat moved to the farm in Pennfield Township at age 6 and resided there until 2018.
Pat attended a one room school house in Pennfield Township through the 9th grade and then graduated from Battle Creek Central in 1942. She then entered the nursing program at St. Camillus School of Nursing at Borgess Hospital and received her R.N. Degree in 1947. Initially while at St. Camillus, she was a Cadet in the Army sponsored nursing program.
After graduation Pat was employed by Leila Hospital for 40 years. She then worked at Springhill for two years before retiring from nursing.
Pat was a lifelong member of Baseline United Methodist Church where she participated in choir, women's circles and church leadership. She was also active as a 4-H leader for many years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, reading and swimming. She liked to watch the Detroit Tigers and Michigan State Basketball and was a volunteer for the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen.
Pat married Richard "Dick" Treadwell on October 16, 1948 at Baseline United Methodist Church. They were married for 66 years until his passing in 2014. She was also preceded in death by a son, Paul and her sister, Virginia Terry.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Judith Robertson of Westminster, CO.; two sons, James (Colette) and David, both of Battle Creek; a daughter-in-law, Gloria, of Battle Creek; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Pat's wishes were to have her body donated to medical science. Memorial donations may be made to Baseline United Methodist Church or the Northpointe Woods Employee Christmas Fund. Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020