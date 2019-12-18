|
Paul Edward Harvey
Battle Creek - Paul Edward Harvey, 90, of Battle Creek, passed from this world to his heavenly father on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek.
His passing came after a short bout with pneumonia, but not before reaching the amazing age of 90 just one week ago. Although saddened by his passing and knowing we will miss him each day; we are grateful that his passing was peaceful and comfortable and that he is now in heaven with new eyes to see the glory around him. This knowledge is great comfort to the family and friends who knew him.
Paul was born on December 6, 1929 to Ward and Bertha (Hammond) Harvey in Columbus, Ohio. The family returned after his birth to their homestead in Salyersville, Kentucky. They soon added his only brother Jim Harvey, who passed away on to the Lord in 2005. During the depression, the family relocated to Michigan to find work in the fields around Battle Creek. At the age of five, Paul was weeding fields of onion next to his own mother and father to make ends meet. This dedication to hard work continued throughout his life.
As an adult, Paul proudly served his country in the army during the Korean Conflict from 1948-1952. However, his true passion and calling in life, was to serve the Lord in ministry from 1953-1962. Although his full time service ended in the early 1960's, he would often say that he continued to serve the Lord by serving those in need through his hands. More people than can be listed here have been assisted by Paul to roof a house, build a barn or renovate a home. If there was a need, he was there to help. We are all grateful for the gift of service, time and labor he gave to each of us and all that needed. But all this was on the side! To support his family, Paul worked at the Kellogg Cereal Company. He retired in 1991 after 27.5 years of loyal service and was a proud member of their 25 Year Club. There are many fond friends and memories from these years and he was grateful for dear friends like John and Betty.
He married the love of his life, Trudy in 1964 and spent 55 happy years together building a life and blending their families. To the end, he spoke to all that listened of his love of his wife Trudy. He would often say he never knew what love was until he met her. They were not only each other's true loves, but also best friends and partners throughout life. What an example they made to all those who knew them.
The oldest member of the Harvey clan here in the US, Paul is survived by his wife Trudy (Waltraud Romann) Harvey. He is also survived by six children; Debbie Cope of Battle Creek, Beth (Mike) Ferguson of Battle Creek, Mike (Sue) Harvey of Portage, Larry Harvey of Fulton, Cindy (Jerry) Gaines of Cumming, Georgia and Cathy (Jerome) Sakowicz of Battle Creek. In addition to this, Paul is survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, with one on the way. He loved his family dearly and was devoted to them. There was nothing that made him prouder!
To all who knew him, there was one consistent thing said about Paul. He was a kind and good man. What an amazing legacy! We will miss him, but we know we will see him again someday. So for now, it is farewell and we will see you again. Thank you for being you. We love you!
Paul will be laid to rest in a private service with military honors at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. There will be a celebration of life gathering at the Wakeshma Community Church in Fulton, Michigan on Friday, December 20th at 1 PM.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019