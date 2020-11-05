Paul L. Kirtley
Battle Creek - Paul L. Kirtley, age 58, of Battle Creek, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital. He was born on September 6, 1962 in Battle Creek, the son of EJ and Thelma (Woodhull) Kirtley. Paul graduated in 1980 from Battle Creek Central High School where he was a member of the marching band and the Acapella Choir. He was previously employed by Rock Tenn and TRMI in Battle Creek, and currently was working at Graphic Packaging in Kalamazoo. Paul was a proud Michigan fan and zealously supported his Wolverines in a family of Michigan State alumnus and supporters. He enjoyed riding his Harley, caring for their dogs and traveling with Susan to horse shows where he earned the nickname Mr. Wizard for his ability to solve any problem that arose. He was a gifted singer and sang at many weddings and community events. He loved to travel with family and friends, with the ocean being a favored destination. Paul was united in marriage to Susan Davis on June 28, 1986 in Battle Creek, she survives. He was preceded in death by his brother; Dennis Kirtley in 2003 and his father; EJ Kirtley in 2006. Also surviving are his mother; Thelma Kirtley of Battle Creek, sisters and brother; Sandra (William) Vanover of Bloomfield Hills, Mary (Tim) McAlvey of Battle Creek, Steve (Nancy) Kirtley of Marshall, Rebecca (Rob) Banaszak of Hickory Corners, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins by whom he was dearly loved. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1625 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek, with the funeral service held outside on the church grounds at 12:00 p.m., interment immediately following at Bedford Cemetery. Due to covid-19 state regulations, face masks are required, and social distancing will apply. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Memorial info - Borgess Covid-19 Response Fund or the American Lung Association
• Make a gift online at https://www.borgessfoundation.org/donate
You can mail a check to Ascension Borgess Foundation 1535 Gull Road, MSB Suite 300, Kalamazoo, MI 49048.