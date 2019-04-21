Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
View Map
Battle Creek - Paula Lou Bauer, age 86, of Battle Creek, passed away on April 5, 2019 at Pennfield Premier Living. She was born June 7, 1932 in Mattoon, IL., the daughter of Louis and Mary (Newsom) Bargemann. Paula graduated from East Grand Rapids High School in 1950, then received a Bachelor of Art in 1954 from the University of Michigan. She was employed from 1954 to 1955 as a teacher at Godwin High School, later receiving her real estate license and working for the Bridgewood Condominiums in Battle Creek. Paula was a member of the First Congregational Church in Battle Creek and a member of many organizations including; the Woodlawn Nursery School Board, Lakeview P.T.A., AAUW, University of Michigan Alumni Association, University of Michigan Club of Calhoun County, sustaining member of the Junior League of Battle Creek, Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity, and the Battle Creek Country Club. Paula also enjoyed tennis, reading and traveling. Paula was united in marriage to James W. Bauer on July 30, 1955 at the Park Congregational Church in Grand Rapids. She is survived by her husband; James W. Bauer of Battle Creek, sons; James W. Bauer Jr. of Plainfield, IL., John W. Bauer of Atlanta GA., and Maitland, FL., daughter; Cynthia J. Bauer of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and five grandchildren. At Paula's request, she has made an anatomical gift to the University of Michigan Hospital for medical research. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the University of Michigan Scholarship Fund c/o Battle Creek Community Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
