Pauline Brady
Battle Creek - Pauline Brady, age 88, of Battle Creek, Michigan went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI after a short illness. She was born January 9, 1931 in Rockport, Illinois the daughter of Nicolas & Goldie (Ellison) Kindle. At age 15, Pauline was forced to quit school to help take care of her younger siblings upon the unexpected passing of her mother. After her own children graduated high school, she went back to night school and proudly earned her GED diploma.
She married James Wernowsky and together had two children, Shirley and Jim. Sometime later they moved to Michigan and remained together until his passing in 1970. She married Joseph Brady on July 6, 1972. They were together 46 years until his passing on March 24, 2019. Pauline taught Sunday school, she was a board member as well as the Superintendent for the Sunday school. She also was the Women's Ministries Leader at Bellevue Assembly of God in Bellevue, MI. Pauline was a humble woman who loved the Lord, her family, and especially her grandchildren.
She leaves behind two children, Shirley Brady, Jim (Audry) Wernowsky; granddaughters, Megan (Bryce) Greenfield, Morgan Wernowsky; grandson, Dallas Brady; step-children, Tom Brady, Nancy (Dom) Morowski, Doris (Ken) McGann, Diane (John) Tramel. Pauline was preceded in death by her four sisters, Lucille, Dorothy, Bessie, Shirley and three brothers, William, Paul, and Jim.
A memorial service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Rhema Word Outreach Center, 21342 Capital Ave. NE, Battle Creek, MI 49015. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Rhema Word Outreach Center. A private graveside will be held at Bell Cemetery at a later date. Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 14, 2019