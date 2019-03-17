|
|
Pauline Monroe
- - Pauline passed from this life, peacefully March 12, 2019. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan in 1931 to Matthew and Catherine (Cipcic). She graduated high school and married "love of her life" Carl Monroe and thereafter raised three (3) children.
Pauline volunteered at St. Paul the Apostle Hospital in Dallas for many years, both as a buyer for the gift shop and as a formidable fundraiser for charitable events.
In 1976 she and Carl moved to Tulsa where their efforts resulted in several business ventures. As a member of St. Mary's Church, she continued as a volunteer in the front office. Pauline's artistic gifts were marveled as creative. She had a love for books, reading, and a fascination with the law.
She was a proud and loving mother & grandmother, and truly cherished her friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Pauline was a recent resident at Montereau. The family wished to acknowledge the wonderful care she received and the outpouring of love and friendship bestowed by all the staff. Thank you.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 9 brothers and sisters; husband Carl; and son Donald. Survived by son David Monroe and wife Paula; and daughter Kathryn; grandchildren; Allison and husband Ryan Killian, Ashley Monroe and Lauren Monroe; and great-grandson Grant; too many to list but loved by all, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Church of St. Mary.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the . Condolences may be left online at www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019