Perikli Pazik
Battle Creek - Perikli Pazik, 83, of Battle Creek, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born April 6, 1935, in Krusevo, Macedonia the son of Miha and Ziska (Pare) Pazik. Perikli's passion was wood working which developed into him becoming a Master Carpenter. He retired from Grand Trunk Railroad after 15 plus years of service. Perikli married Velika Yosifovski in Krusevo, Macedonia on December 9, 1962. He was a member of St. Elias Eastern Orthodox Church and was very instrumental in his church. He did all of the carpentry at St. Elias, building the Altar and the Icon displays. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, "Zlatni Deca Moj". Perikli enjoyed gardening and made every day a joyous day. He was a man of faith and had a very kind soul.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Velika Pazik; sons: Miha Pazik and Tony (Kristi) Pazik; sister: Sika Tomofski; grandchildren, Nikolas, Thomas, Lindsey (Justin Norris), Madison, and Alexandar; and great-grandchildren, Lacey and Callie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Janku, Dusku, and Suli Pazik; and grandson, Ryan.
Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM with the Panikhida service to begin at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at the St. Elias Eastern Orthodox Church, 5066 "B" Drive South with The Very Rev. Archpriest Lawrence Bacik officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to St. Elias Eastern Orthodox Church. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019