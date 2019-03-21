|
Phillip G. Cortright
Battle Creek - Phillip G. Cortright, age 83, of Battle Creek passed away March 19, 2019, at his residence.
Phil was born June 13, 1935, in Battle Creek, Michigan to Lucille (Jones) and Max L. Cortright. Phil graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1953 and was an active member of the local Battle Creek community. He attended Albion College from 1953-1955 and Western Michigan University from 1956-1957 and received a BBA in Advanced Economics.
Phil's effort and energy led to a prolific 40-year career first as a salesman, then general partner and Branch Manager, and ultimately as a Principle at Roney & Company. He loved his customers and shared pride in their accomplishments.
Phil married Bonnie Sue Bell (Peet) in 1967 and was a loving and devoted father of five.
Phil is survived by his sister Marsha Prestage, his loving wife Bonnie as well as their children and spouses Denise K. Bell of Battle Creek, Dennis D. and Kaye Bell of Glendale, Arizona, Lieutenant Commander Bryan D. Bell and Patricia Bell of Temecula, California, Christina L. (Bell) and Richard Bozicevich of San Marcos, California, and Kimberly K. (Cortright) and Eric Einhardt of Battle Creek; As well as 13 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.
Phil's hobbies included fishing, baseball, and going to the casino. He enjoyed traveling to Arizona and across the Western US. He loved spending time with his three dogs Princess, Angel and in memoriam Bijou.
The family and Phil would like to extend a special thanks to all of Phil's caregivers from the Battle Creek Fresenius Kidney Care Facility over the years and in addition Heartland Hospice of Kalamazoo. Thank you for all your compassion and care.
He served in the Michigan Air National Guard 1958-1962 and was a past member of the American Legion Post #54 and a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers.
Friends may visit with family on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Kempf Funeral Home 2838 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015. The funeral service will begin at Kempf Funeral Home, Battle Creek Chapel starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Phil will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery in Battle Creek following the service.
A celebration of Phil's life will begin immediately after the burial service from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Riverside Country Club, Battle Creek 245 East Columbia Avenue, Battle Creek, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be given on behalf of Phil to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan; www.hsscm.org, Diabetes Foundations; , or to the Food Bank of South Central Michigan; www.foodbankofscm.org.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019