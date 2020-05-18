Services
Phyllis R. Hall

Phyllis R. Hall

Battle Creek - Died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Kalamazoo. Phyllis was born on November 8, 1944, in Kalamazoo, MI, the daughter of Clayton and Virginia (Horton) Rundio. She was united in marriage to Ronald J. Hall in 1967, he preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by a brother-in-law, Gary C. (Carol) Hall of Battle Creek and a sister-in-law, Sharon (Paul) Goad. In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
