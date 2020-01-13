|
Priscilla (Pat) Klundt
Daytona Beach, FL - Priscilla (Pat) Klundt, the beloved wife of the late Norman Klundt, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, December 6, 2019 following a year of declining health. Priscilla was born February 7, 1929, and was a lifelong resident of Battle Creek, MI, before moving to North Wales, PA. and then to Daytona Beach, FL. with her daughter and son-in-law. Priscilla married Norman Klundt on November 1, 1953. They enjoyed 59 wonderful years together.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia (Michael) Livengood of Daytona Beach, FL. And grandson, Cole (Timothy) Livengood of North Wales, PA, Cole was the light of "Nana's" life, spending many summers of his youth with her and Norman at their home in Pennfield.
Priscilla was a prankster. If you were caught outside in the summer walking by the kitchen window, you were bound to get doused with water from the kitchen sink spray nozzle. She was creative and enjoyed sewing, loved to play cards and dice, loved family time and hosting summer picnics, and was the lady that you want for a next door neighbor.
Priscilla was employed by Stanley Home Products, Kellogg's and the Farmers Livestock Market in Battle Creek, MI.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Merritt, and brothers, Carl Price, Guy Derby.
A Celebration of Life for Priscilla will be held on January 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Colonial Colony South Clubhouse. 1275 Beville Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32119.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020