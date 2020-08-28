1/1
Priscilla VanNocker
Priscilla VanNocker

Battle Creek - Priscilla (Pat) Ann VanNocker, 89, passed away on August 25, 2020 at her home in Battle Creek.

Priscilla was born on January 22, 1931 in Alger, Ohio to parents Jason and Emma Patrick Cole.

Priscilla worked at Post Cereal for 33 years retiring in 1989. Her favorite past-times included fishing, gardening, and bingo. She loved to thrift shop. She was a member of the Eagles Club and the Moose Lodge in Daytona Beach, Florida. She and her husband wintered in Daytona Beach, where they made many friends. They also enjoyed spending time up north at their cabin. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Priscilla is survived by her daughters, Brenda Troutner and Sally ( Michael) Hoeksema; daughter-in-law, Carol VanNocker; grandchildren, Stephen Troutner, Kathleen Troutner , Seth Troutner, Jackie (Dax) Freeman, Megan (Shawn) Testolin, Jessica (Tim) Harris, Paul VanNocker, Jennifer (Ron) McManus, Tina Wetsch, Michelle(Craig) Curtis; Bruce VanNocker; sister, Helen (Tom) Kennedy; Brothers, William (Alpha) Cole, Jerry Cole, Phillip (Judy) Cole, and her life time friend, Dee Dawson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Claude VanNocker whom she was married to for 64 years; son Bruce VanNocker; four brothers and five sisters, Robert Cole, Albert Cole, Newt Cole, Richard Cole, Bernice Hosek, Roberta Dunn, Mary Rugg, Aquila Cole, Phoebe Cole and Bertha Cole.

Friends may visit with the family from 12 - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 US Hwy 27 N Marshall, MI 49068. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Reverend William Baker officiating. **Due to Covid19 the visitation and service will be held outside under the south entrance of the funeral home.** A private family graveside service will take place at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Battle Creek, MI. Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign the guest book or leave condolences and messages for the family.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
