Randall "Randy" A. Hudson
Battle Creek - Randall "Randy" Allen Hudson, age 63, died on April 23, 2019 at home. Randy was born on October 4, 1955, to Henry and Dorothy Hudson in Battle Creek Michigan, where he lived for the majority of his life. Randy graduated from Delton High School and worked at the Post Cereal Company, in 29 Building for almost 40 years. Randy was the devoted father of three strong daughters, and he would never miss any of their sporting events or music recitals. Randy was equally committed to his best friend and the love-of-his-life, his wife, Jackie. Together they enjoyed antiquing, road trips, the Beatles, spending time at their lake cottage, and Tigers baseball. Randy was a dedicated volunteer at God's Kitchen of Michigan. In 2018 he was named God's Kitchen's Elizabeth Brindley Volunteer of the Year. Randy also regularly volunteered at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan and was known to offer to walk any neighborhood dog that needed exercise. Randy never met an animal he didn't love (and that didn't love him) and he was a loyal dad to his cats Spice and Morning Joe. When he wasn't volunteering his time, Randy enjoyed being outdoors. He travelled throughout the country with his daughters visiting National Parks. Randy is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Rodney; his wife of 32 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Hudson; and too many pet cats to list here. Randy is survived by his daughters Abbey Hudson of Los Angeles, CA; Maggie Hudson of Cortez, CO; and Sarah (Evan) Hudson-Plush of Montclair, NJ; and by three grandchildren: Henry, Hattie, and Huck Hudson-Plush. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services, followed by a reception at Randy's home from 4 PM to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to God's Kitchen of Michigan at P.O. Box 2632, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49003, or https://www.godskitchenofmichigan.org/donate, or the Humane Society of South Central Michigan, http://www.hsscm.org/. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019