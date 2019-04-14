Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
Knoxville, TN - Randolph H. Pittman-age 57 of Knoxville, born April 17,1961 in Hastings, Michigan passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 3, 2019 at Willow Ridge Center in Tennessee where he had resided for several years. He was a United States Navy Veteran and served on many ships as a chef. Randy enjoyed cooking for family and enjoyed the companionship of his dogs.

He is survived by sister Angela Wise (Brad), niece Ashley (Blake) Malliett, niece Courtney (Will ) McCormick, great-nieces Evelyn Malliett, Ava McCormick, Marcella McCormick, great-nephews Owen McCormick, Liam McCormick, special cousins Pam Herrington, Barry (Micki) Hover, Deborah Weiss.

He is preceded in death by Howard Pittman (father), Norma Pittman (mother), Evelyn Fox (grandmother), Ilona Hover (special aunt), Greg Hover (special cousin).

Cremation has taken place in Tennessee. Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Randy's name to: Suncrest Hospice,903 Main Street, New Tazewell, TN 37825 or Willow Ridge Center, 215 Richardson Way, Maynardville, TN 37807.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
