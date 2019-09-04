|
Raymond A. Miller
Battle Creek - Raymond A. Miller, age 88, of Battle Creek, MI passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the loving care of his family. He was born on November 5, 1930 in Waukesha, WI the son of Raymond E. and Gertrude (Rychwalski) Miller. Raymond graduated from Waukesha High School in 1948. Raymond enlisted proudly serving his country in the United States Army at Sandia National Laboratory at Kirkland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, NM. After his service, he went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin in 1956 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Chemical and Biochemical Engineering. He married the love of his life Elizabeth Jean Miller on August 9, 1959 in Battle Creek, MI. They remained married until her passing. Raymond was employed by General Foods Technical Research from 1956 until his retirement in 1986. He was a former member of the Post 25-year club, charter member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and a very proud life member of the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association. In his younger years he played baseball and basketball. Raymond enjoyed fishing and found a few fishing holes on Gull Lake, Platte Lake and the Pere Marquette River. He also enjoyed playing golf, reading, landscaping, and following the University of Wisconsin athletics. Most of all he enjoyed trying to keep up with his granddaughters.
Raymond is survived by his son, Brad A. (Lisa) Miller of Belding, MI; and three granddaughers, Amanda, Hillary, and Mallory. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth of 52 years, and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1079 Riverside Drive, Battle Creek, MI on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00AM. A private family burial will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Friends and family may send condolences or share a memory at
www.kempffuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019