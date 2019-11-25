|
Raymond Charles "Ray" Jones
Battle Creek - Raymond C. Jones, 91, of Battle Creek died on November 23, 2019 at Countryside Senior Home.
He was born November 20, 1928, in Battle Creek to Abe and Mable (Decker) Jones. He graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1946 after which he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air Corp. He was stationed at Corpus Christi, TX, Pensacola, FL and Norfolk, VA, attaining the rank of Petty Officer 3rd class upon discharge, receiving the World War II victory medal. He worked at the VA Medical Center for 37 years, retiring from the Engineering Division as Carpenter Foreman.
On August 31, 1951 he married Marilyn E. Joy. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2010. Surviving are a son, Rick A. (Charlene) Jones of Grand Ledge, MI, a daughter, Rae Ann Jones of Battle Creek, grand children Katherine, Charles, Sofia and great grandson Nick. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Jones and an infant sister. His many interests included carpentry, gardening, camping and travel.
Ray's family will attend a private ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019