Raymond L. Inman, Jr.
Dowling - Raymond L. Inman, Jr., age 74, died May 30, 2019 at Stone Ridge Assisted Living in Bellevue, Michigan with his wife of 55 years by his side.
He was born June 29, 1944 in Battle Creek, MI the son of Raymond L. Inman, Sr. and Phyllis Mae (Little) Inman.
Ray graduated from Hastings High School in 1962 where he played football. He worked as a Millwright at E.W. Bliss in Hastings for 19 years, and then he worked at D & S Machine Repair in Hastings for 25 years, retiring in 2007.
He married Mary Crawley on June 29, 1963. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge in Hastings; he enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting and tinkering in his garage. As a couple they enjoyed bowling, golfing, and winters in Bradenton, Florida.
Surviving include his wife, Mary Inman of Dowling; three daughters; Kim (David) Guerrero of San Antonio, Texas; Susan Kay (Curt) Jacob of Hastings; Cheryl (Rob) Luna of Hastings; two brothers: Phillip (Grethel) Inman of Delton, MI; Chris Inman of Georgia; ten grandchildren: Seguin, Raven, Cullen and Alexis Guerrero; Katie, Matthew and Adam Jacob; Raymon, Riley, and Mya Luna
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 where the family will base present from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel with Deacon Brian Ferris officiating. Burial will be at the Dowling Cemetery in Baltimore Township, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to: Great Lakes Caring Hospice or the Stone Ridge Assisted Living, 4825 Fruin Road, Bellevue, MI 49021 Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 2, 2019