Rebecca "Becky" Boone
1962 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" Boone

Rebecca "Becky" Boone, 57 of Kensington, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born December 9, 1962 to Daniel and Sarah Boone in Philadelphia, PA. Becky was a 1980 graduate of Lakeview and 1984 graduate of WMU.

Becky is preceded in death by her father, Dan. Survived by her mother Sarah, sister Mary (Tom) Clark of Battle Creek, Brother Mike (Danielle) Boone of Verona, NJ, nieces Rachael Clark, Libby Clark, Erika Boone and nephew Noah Boone as well as many caring aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a family memorial service will take place at a later date.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
