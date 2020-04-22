|
|
Renee Prysock
Battle Creek - Today Renee slipped away peacefully after a two year battle with MBC. She was a fighter. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and daughter.
Renee is survived by her husband of 29 years 10 months, Jeffery Prysock, their three children Rebecca, Aleta, and Noah, her parents, Bob and Linda Roggow, her brothers, Richard and Ryan Roggow.
Renee and Jeffery were married in June of 1990 and have lived in Battle Creek since the end of the same year. Renee devoted her time to their three children as a homemaker. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed scrapbooking, knitting, reading, and most of all, family.
Renee loved the water and spent many summers at the family cottage on the lake. Her total devotion to her family's care was her legacy. She has gone to be with loved ones who passed on before her and to prepare a place in heaven for her family.
A celebration of life will be arranged and communicated at a later date.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020