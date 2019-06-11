|
|
Richard A. Smith
Hesperia - Richard A. Smith, age 74, of Hesperia, MI; formerly of Bellevue, MI, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. He married Rebecca McCandless on July 8, 1966. He was employed by Union Pump in Battle Creek, MI for 43 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Ginny (Mike) Durow, Jeff (Teresa) Smith; grandchildren, Ryan and Reese Durow; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Kempf Funeral & Cremation Service, Bellevue on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm and at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 noon. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial donations in his name can be made to A.S.K., PO Box 4055, Battle Creek, MI 49016 or to the organization of your choice. Please view the full obituary and leave memories at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 11, 2019