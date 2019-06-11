Services
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
205 N Elizabeth St
Bellevue, MI 49021
(269) 763-9511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
205 N Elizabeth St
Bellevue, MI 49021
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
205 N Elizabeth St
Bellevue, MI 49021
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
205 N Elizabeth St
Bellevue, MI 49021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Smith


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard A. Smith Obituary
Richard A. Smith

Hesperia - Richard A. Smith, age 74, of Hesperia, MI; formerly of Bellevue, MI, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. He married Rebecca McCandless on July 8, 1966. He was employed by Union Pump in Battle Creek, MI for 43 years.

Richard is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Ginny (Mike) Durow, Jeff (Teresa) Smith; grandchildren, Ryan and Reese Durow; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Family will receive friends at Kempf Funeral & Cremation Service, Bellevue on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm and at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 noon. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial donations in his name can be made to A.S.K., PO Box 4055, Battle Creek, MI 49016 or to the organization of your choice. Please view the full obituary and leave memories at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now