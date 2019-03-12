|
Richard Charles "Dick" Jones
Battle Creek - Richard Charles "Dick" Jones, 71, of Battle Creek, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Heartland Health Center. He was born August 26, 1947 in Battle Creek, the son of Clifford and Irus (Dilts) Jones. Dick graduated from Battle Creek Central, class of 1965. He played baseball and football during his high school years. Dick was a lifelong resident of Battle Creek. He was an outdoorsman who loved nature and was its careful steward. Dick was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. As an artist for his own enjoyment his primary subject was nature. Above all things, Dick held his family most dearly to his heart.
He is survived by his siblings, Tom (Glynda) Jones of TX and Janine (Michael) Cook of NC; nephews, Brian (Yukari) Jones of TX, Kevin (Cheryl) Jones of TX, and Nathan (Heather) Cook of NC; niece, Kirby Cook of IL; great nieces, Sydney Jones of TX, Shelby Jones of TX, and Emmeline Cook of NC; and his beloved cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Irus Jones.
Per Dick's wishes cremation has taken place and burial was held at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Battle Creek, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to The Salvation Army or Food Bank of South Central Michigan. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019