Richard E. Thomas age 80 of Carmel died on June 11, 2020.
He was born on March 19, 1940 to the late Fred and Letha Thomas in Battle Creek, MI. He graduated from Battle Creek Lakeview in 1958 and Western Michigan University in 1963. Dick owned and operated Thomas Solvent Company for over 35 years. On June 1, 1963 he married Carol (Purring) Thomas; she preceded him in death on July 19, 2007.
Dick is survived by sons, Steve (Kelly), Gregg, and Todd (Margaret); grandchildren, Abbey (Kevin), Joey, Mason, and Cameron; one niece and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dave Thomas.
He was an active member of the Battle Creek Country Club and the Las Colinas Country Club in Dallas, TX. He was a member of the National Association of Chemical Distributors. He enjoyed flying his own personal plane. He loved skiing, boating and was an avid golfer. He spent many winter vacations in Aspen and Jackson Hole. In the summer he enjoyed boating on Michigan's many lakes. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family playing card games, attending horse races and enjoying his grandchildren's many sporting activities.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015. A private family service will be held with private interment in Memorial Park Cemetery in Battle Creek. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 29777 Telegraph Rd., Southfield, MI 48034, https://www.nationalmssociety.org. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view Richard's on line obituary, sign the guest book, leave messages for the family or for assistance with memorials. Assistance with memorials may also be provided at the funeral home.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.