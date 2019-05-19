Richard H. "Dick" Steele, Sr.



Battle Creek - Richard Hubert "Dick" Steele, Sr., age 84, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born in Battle Creek on July 12, 1934, the son of Richard McKee and Vivian Meryl (Hamp) Steele. Dick was a lifelong Battle Creek "Verona" resident, attending Verona Elementary, W.K. Kellogg Junior High and was a 1952 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. The summer between his Junior & Senior years he worked during the summer for the City of Battle Creek. After graduating he worked another 44 years and 3 months for the City. Dick retired in 1996, as the Assistant Supervisor of the Streets and Parks Departments.



Dick married Marlene Ann Bell at the Maple United Methodist Church in Battle Creek on September 16, 1956; she survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Cathy A. (Krista Miller) Steele of Lansing, MI; a son, Richard H. (Tracee) Steele, Jr. of Pickerington, OH; grandchildren, Sarah (Scott Wallake) Steele of Columbus, OH, Mason Steele of Pickerington, OH; a great-granddaughter to be, Elizabeth Marie Wallake due on August 6, 2019; sister, Georgiana Storey of Battle Creek; and a niece, Bonnie Cooper; three nephews; several cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Richard M. Steele and a sister, Vivian M. Rose.



Dick was a life member of Battle Creek Lodge # 12 F & AM. He attended Maple United Methodist Church. Dick was a member of IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) Local # 26. At a young age he was learning the "Ropes" in the theater business. He eventually became a projectionist at the former Bijou Theater, Michigan Theater, West Pointe Drive-In and worked at several others too. Dick was an avid, true-blue Detroit Tiger fan and he followed the Detroit Lions too. He was active with his children at Verona School in Boy Scouts of America Troop #19, which became #319. He enjoyed deer hunting and helping his parents in their later years. He loved his family, spending summers at the cottage and puttering around outside at the cottage and at home. Dick's mother bribed him with peanut butter cookies and he was known as the "Cookie Monster".



Friends will be received 2:00-4:00 p.m. & 5:30-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21st at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A funeral service to celebrate Dick's life will be officiated by Rev. Dr. James M. Gysel 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22nd at Maple United Methodist Church, 342 Capital Avenue N.E., Battle Creek, MI 49017. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Maple United Methodist and/or the Lake Community Bible Church, 8033 Central Park Blvd. Baldwin, MI 49304.