Richard L. "Dick" Daly
Muscatine, IA - Richard L. "Dick" Daly, 75, of Muscatine, IA, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15th at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine, is caring for Richard's family and arrangements.
He was born July 1, 1943, in Detroit, MI, the son of Vincent Robert and Mildred Elizabeth Humphrey Daly. He married M. Peggy L. Lockwood on July 15, 2006, in Muscatine, IA.
Dick served his country as a Chief Master Sergeant in the Air Force Reserve. He was an electrician with Kellogg's in Battle Creek, MI, prior to his retirement.
He was a member of the American Legion, I.B.E.W., National Rifle Association and the 25-Year Club at Kellogg's. He enjoyed motorcycles, cars, pheasant hunting and fishing.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Peggy of Muscatine; one son, Kevin (Jodi) Daly of Michigan; one daughter, Victoria Daly of Washington State; one step-daughter, Terry Lee Chamberlin; two step-sons, Carl Negus of Muscatine and Shawn Negus of Minneapolis, MN; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Bernice) Daly of Delton, MI; and one sister, Ann Elizabeth Mowery-Daly of Augusta, MI.
His was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019