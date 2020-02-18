|
Richard N. Riegel
Battle Creek - Richard N. Riegel, age 94, of Battle Creek passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born November 19, 1925 in Assyria Township, Michigan the son of Nicholas and Helen (Pufpaff) Riegel. Richard was a 1944 graduate of Bellevue High School and served in the United States Army Air Corps. He retired from Michigan Carton in 1989 after 43 years of service. Richard was a member of Baseline United Methodist Church, The National Rifle Association, was a talented small engine mechanic and enjoyed both hunting and fishing. On July 20, 1946 he was married to the former Irene L. (Mulvaney) who preceded him in death on December 28, 2014. He was also preceded in death by a son, Richard A. Riegel, sister, June Coy, brother, Robert Riegel and his parents. Richard is survived by his son, Gary (Julie) Riegel; daughter in law, Debrah Riegel; five grandchildren: Heather Uhrie, Derric Riegel, Ryan (Shannon) Riegel, Brenton (Diana) Riegel and Weston (Hilary) Riegel; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Baseline United Methodist Church, 9617 Baseline Road with visitation one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Baseline United Methodist Church or the . Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020