Richard Russell "Dick" Taylor
Battle Creek - Richard Russell "Dick" Taylor, 88 of Battle Creek died peacefully in his sleep, with his family at his side, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Bronson Battle Creek.
Dick was born September 15, 1931 in Battle Creek, Michigan the son of Russell B. and Marguerite A. (Rolfe) Taylor. He was a 1949 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. After graduation from Argubright Business College, he joined First of Michigan Corporation as a registered representative in 1951. He became a regional vice president of the executive committee and the company was sold in 1997. Dick retired from Wells Fargo Advisors in 2016 after 65 years as a stock broker and financial advisor.
High school sweethearts, Richard R. "Dick" Taylor and Geraldine McCann were united in marriage on March 25, 1951 at the First Presbyterian Church. Surviving are Jerry, his wife of 68 years; three daughters, Christina (Jerry) Burchfield of Little Rock, AK, Susan (Jouard) Lingg of Cullowhee, NC, Sharon Taylor of Manistee; one son, Richard "Rick" (Michelle) Taylor of Battle Creek; five grandchildren, Jason Taylor Burchfield, Jasmine Taylor, Russell Benjamin Taylor, David Lee, Taylor, Annamarie Taylor and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Duane Taylor and two sisters, June Thomas and Marguerite Elliott.
Dick was a member of First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He was an Eagle Scout, a past president of the former Battle Creek Jaycees, and served on many advisory boards in the community. Dick loved playing cards and enjoyed being outdoors, going fishing, a good round of golf or tennis match. He was a 50+ year member of Battle Creek Country Club. Dick and Geraldine enjoyed traveling to many interesting destinations and spending time at their cottage on Lake Michigan and wintering in Bonita Springs, FL.
A visitation will be held to celebrate Dick's life 2:30-4:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A memorial service will be held for his family. Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dick may be made to the "Battle Creek Community Foundation" / Taylor Scholarship Fund. Personal messages for the family or memories of Dick may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019